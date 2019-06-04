Jio to let its subscribers watch World Cup matches live for free

Indian telecom major Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it is providing its users free access to live ICC Cricket World Cup matches on Hotstar and JioTV. While visiting Hotstar, all Jio users will be automatically granted access to all the world cup matches. On JioTV, users would be seamlessly redirected to Hotstar to get access to the match.

According to Jio, over 300 million Jio users would benefit from this offer, saving ₹365 that they would have otherwise needed to pay for watching the world cup matches live.

It has also introduced JioCricket Play Along— a game that promises to not only engage its users during the World Cup, but also provide all necessary information like scores, match schedules, results and lots more, all under one app. The game is available to non-Jio users as well.

Jio is encouraging its users to recharge with the ₹251 cricket season data pack, so as to enjoy 2GB data every day for a period of 51 days. Jio launched this pack in April during the IPL season.