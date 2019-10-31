New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, one of the three core members of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), has urged the government to not offer any relief as sought by the industry body following the Supreme Court verdict on adjusted gross revenue, alleging that incumbent operators have enough funds to pay dues.

The other two members of COAI are Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

COAI’s petition came after the Supreme Court ordered legacy telecom companies to pay up ₹92,000 crore in dues plus interest that has accrued over these years, rejecting Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd’s plea that the government’s revenue share be calculated excluding income from non-core operations such as rent, dividend and interest income.

Saying that that COAI’s plea for relief does not represent the view of the industry, Jio has said the government should not be obliged to bail out telecom operators for their own commercial failure and financial mismanagement.

“We request the government to reject the COAI demand for a financial relief on the Supreme Court judgement and their other outstanding liabilities including the spectrum payments etc. and all operators should be mandated to deposit applicable amounts within the three months time period, as mandated by the Supreme Court," Jio said in a letter dated 31 October to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

“It will not be out of context to mention that any such package which prima facie appears to mitigate perceived financial strains, if granted, is likely to raise similar demands from other sectors such as aviation," Jio said.

Jio, which is the only profitable operator in the sector as of now, also said it does not agree with any of the contentions made in COAI’s letter, which allegedly has been submitted under the influence of two of its members in persistence of their vested interests.

Last week, the top court upheld the government’s broader definition of revenue, on which it calculates levies on telecom operators, dealing a blow to telecom operators that are already burdened with losses and mounting debt. The order marked the end of a 14-year legal tussle between the department of telecommunications and operators.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the only non-state firms that have survived a brutal consolidation in the sector over the past three years and posted a loss in the June quarter, have been the worst hit by the order.

“COAI is clearly insinuating that if the immediate relief by doing away with all legal financial obligations emerging from the Supreme Court’s judgement in AGR case is not provided, the two operators might stop operations. We request the Government to strongly rebuff such suggestions and insinuations," Jio said.

The telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd also alleged that “the so-called affected service providers" have sufficient financial capacity to pay government dues by monetising their existing assets and by issuing fresh equity in their companies.

“These service providers have stakes in many profitable ventures in the country and abroad and have made multi-million dollars of profits in the countries post investing the proceeds from the telecom business including the regulatory levies withheld for decades," Jio alleged, adding that the failure of two operators, even in the unlikely event of it actually happening, will not have an impact on the sector dynamics with existence of vibrant competition including presence of the public sector units and there is no restriction on entry of new operators.