Jio voice calls to any network in India free from 1 Jan

NEW DELHI: All domestic voice calls made by subscribers of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to any network within India will be free from 1 January, said India’s largest mobile operator by market share on Thursday.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telco said as per directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the 'bill and keep' regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January, ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.

Reliance Jio said when Trai had in September 2019 extended the timeline for implementation of the regime beyond 1 January, 2020, it was forced to charge its customers for off-net voice calls, at a rate equivalent to the applicable IUC.

“While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge would continue only till the time Trai abolished IUC. Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again," Jio’s parent Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said in an exchange filing.

Reliance Jio was launched in September 2016, following which India’s telecom sector has witnessed massive disruption with the telco’s almost-free voice and data services. Jio’s offers not only helped it gain a major share of the market, but led to a situation of shrinking revenues and mounting debt for rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

