JioBharat can get 100 mn subs to Jio, delay tariff hikes for Airtel, Vi

New Delhi: Reliance Jio's new internet enabled 4G featurephone at ₹999 could disrupt the 2G market and help Jio gain market share by revenue as well as gain about 100 million subscribers, said brokerage houses.

With the JioBharat phone, the No 1 carrier is once again aiming at the bottom of the pyramid which is bound to bring to halt any incremental tariff increases by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea or any tariff corrections, which will be a negative impact on the No 2 and No 3 carriers.

Jio announced the JioBharat 4G V2 phone on Monday, which will be priced at Rs999 -- about 20-30% discount compared to existing average prices of featurephones -- will be available for sale from 7 July.

The device that will work only on Jio's network and comes with entertainment apps from the Jio stable such as Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn pre-installed. Jio has also come out with new tariffs for this device at Rs 123 for 28 days and ₹1,234 annually. These plans will offer unlimited voice and 0.5GB data per day, which is also 31% cheaper and offers higher data usage versus Bharti's 2GB 28 days.

“JioBharat is better placed to disrupt the market versus the original JioPhone in 2018, as it is a more-focused product, has simpler value proposition and has better distribution and production planning. We believe JioBharat can again transition over 100 million subscribers if there are no supply chain or product-performance hiccups," analysts at Emkay said in a note.

"The move could drive 20-22 million subscriber additions for Jio annually resulting in a 2-3% boost to its FY25 revenues/Ebitda, but may impact Bharti's FY25 revenue/Ebitda by 1-2%," said sector experts at Jeffries. The added that . Given that Jio could see a potential 3% accretion to its FY25 revenue/Ebitda, due to this move.

Experts at Emkay said that if a shift of 40% of Vodafone Idea’s and Airtel’s 103 million and 111 million 2G users happens to JioBharat, it may impact their India mobile revenue by 11% and 8% and impact mobile EBITDA by 19% and 11%, respectively. It will impact Airtel’s consolidated EBITDA by 6%.

Jio is aiming to target the 250 million featurephone users in India that will eventually upgrade to smartphones. Moving to smartphones means better revenues for telcos, which is why Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also been vying for these customers, however high prices of smartphones and rural consumers not being keen on switching have thwarted the conversion of 2G customers to 4G.

“We believe with this phone Jio can take market share at the lower end of the market. This also puts Bharti at risk as it can see increased churn from its recent 2G price action of increasing the Rs99 plan to Rs155 plan," said analysts at JP Morgan.

Since Jio's launch in 2016, India's active 2G subscriber base has declined by nearly 70% to 249 million driven by a rise in smartphone penetration but also the JioPhone launch in 2017, which helped migrate over 100 million 2G featurephone subscribers to 4G. With Bharti and Vodafone Idea raising voice tariffs by nearly 80%, Jio's new offering is likely to boost its market share among featurephone users, sector watchers added. To be sure, last year about 5 million featurephones were shipped every month.

Jeffries however pointed to the fact that 2G featurephone subscribers were quite discerning and usually don't change their handsets unless the existing handsets stop working. “Hence, we believe Jio's current offering is more likely aimed at the replacement featurephone market," it said.

Analysts at Citi Research also noted that given the extremely price-sensitive nature of this segment, telcos’ revenues were not immediately at risk as subscribers were unlikely to be willing to spend an additional ₹1,000 upfront to purchase the phone right away. “It may initially appeal only to those looking to buy a new feature phone and may not immediately disrupt Bharti and Voda Idea’s 2G base," analysts at the firm said.

Jio’s move would certainly push back any chances of tariffs going up by Airtel and Vodafone Idea, that have been pushing for users to pay up more as they use more data, sector watchers cautioned.

“We believe this is negative for Bharti as any hopes of a tariff hike should be diluted over the next 12-18 months," said Ankur Rudra Head of APAC Telecoms and India TMT research at JP Morgan. This disruptive step can halt incremental tariff increases for 2G and help Jio gain share in that segment, he added.

“Jio’s increased focus on grabbing new subscribers could also be perceived as further reducing the likelihood of any near-term tariff hike," Citi Research said in the note.

Emkay analysts pointed to the step by Jio being a potent risk to the current 2G base of Airtel, Vi and BSNL, which could accelerate 2G to 4G transition and help incumbents take the hard call of shutting down 2G networks sooner.

“Moreover, the recent tariff increases in the 2G segment could be partially rolled back to arrest the churn... The launch will delay the tariff hike discussion further, which will likely impact Vi more," it added.