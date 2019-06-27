Telecom provider Reliance Jio's upcoming GigaFiber broadband service might also be clubbed along with Jio's fixed-line service, a recent Jio app update suggests.

Jio4GVoice is now JioCall

Jio recently updated its Jio4GVoice app and renamed it to JioCall. Although it retains all the features and functionality from the previous version, Telecom Talk points out the renamed app now comes with an added option of making video and audio calls to fixed-line numbers. Telecom Talk's report says that users will have to configure their Jio fixed-line connection with the JioCall app to start making audio and video calls.

What does it mean?

Although it is not clear how the service would work, it does mean fixed-line would be clubber with Jio GigaFiber when the service starts rolling out to the public. The update also means the roll out will take place sooner than later, probably in the coming days.

Triple Play

At the announcement of GigaFiber last year, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani also talked about the Jio HomeTV service. The service would allow live-streaming of TV channels via Jio's GigaFiber. It is speculated that these three services might also be clubbed in a single plan called 'Triple Play Plan'.

Expected pricing

It is expected that GigaFiber would be available in three plans. The base plan is expected to offer 100GB of data at 40Mbps and cost ₹600 a month. The other plan would offer the same data capacity, but at 100Mbps. It is expected to cost around ₹1,000.