JioFibre rolls out new tariff plans starting 399; offers 30-day free trail

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Monday announced renewed tariff plans to bring in more customers under JioFibre, the company’s broadband service. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm’s announcement comes at a time when the Centre is pushing for broadband connectivity as work from home prompted by covid-19-led lockdowns has increased internet consumption.

JioFibre will offer a no-condition 30-day free trial period to new customers starting 1 September. The revamped plan comes with unlimited internet having symmetric speed, that is download and upload speed will be same. All tariff plans will start at ₹399 per month.

“JioFiber has revamped its tariff plans to empower every Indian home. These new tariff plans provide extreme affordability during these challenging times, when dependable internet connectivity has become a necessary norm," the company said in a statement.

The 30-day free trial will offer speed of 150 megabits per second, or Mbps, for unlimited internet access. The plan will also come with a set-top box with access to top 10 paid over the top, or OTT apps free of cost. It will also include free voice calling, Jio said.

Jio said if a customer does not like the telco’s broadband services during the free trial period, the services can be cancelled without any hassle. “If you don’t like the service, we will take it back, no questions asked," the telecom operator said.

“After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns," said Akash Ambani, director, Reliance Jio.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on 20 August floated a consultation paper seeking comments to improve broadband connectivity across the country. It asked stakeholders to share their inputs on the ways to augment penetration and performance of broadband networks amid rising consumer demand for internet connectivity.

Trai chair RS Sharma also said the country needs to ramp up its broadband infrastructure as wireless networks still have issues of "reliability and continuity", while the work from home set up has revealed the gaps in services and networks.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated