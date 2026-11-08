Jio's ₹10,000 3-year recharge plan: 2.5GB daily data, unlimited calling, and multiple benefits: Here's what's included

Reliance Jio has introduced a long-term prepaid recharge plan priced at ₹10,000, offering customers a validity of three years, daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calls and access to multiple digital subscriptions.

Available from November 7, 2026, the plan is designed for subscribers looking for a long-term recharge option without having to renew their prepaid connection every month or year.

The ₹10,000 recharge comes with a total validity of 36 months and offers 2.5GB of high-speed data every day, translating into a cumulative data allowance of 2,737.5GB over the entire validity period. It also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day.

In addition to connectivity benefits, Jio has bundled subscriptions and digital services, including JioHotstar, JioAICloud and Canva Pro Lite, making the package a combination of telecom and digital entertainment offerings.

Jio ₹ 10,000 recharge plan: What does it offer? The biggest highlight of the new Jio recharge is its 36-month validity, which allows subscribers to pay ₹10,000 upfront and retain the listed mobile connectivity benefits for three years.

The plan works out to approximately ₹9.13 per day over its 1,095-day validity period. It also provides subscribers with price certainty, as they can lock in the current plan benefits without having to purchase a new recharge every few months.

According to reports, the offering combines unlimited voice calls, high-speed mobile data, 5G connectivity and digital subscriptions in one package.

Connectivity and data allowances The plan includes unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers using compatible 5G smartphones within Jio True 5G coverage areas. This benefit is subject to Jio's eligibility conditions.

Once the daily 2.5GB high-speed data allowance is exhausted, internet speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps. Eligible users accessing unlimited 5G data can continue using the 5G service subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Bundled services and digital subscriptions Apart from mobile connectivity, Jio has included entertainment, cloud storage and productivity benefits in the long-term recharge.

The key bundled services include:

- JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood: Subscribers get access to entertainment content, including Hotstar Originals, Hollywood movies and live sports, through the mobile subscription.

- JioTV: The package also lists access to JioTV, allowing subscribers to watch live television channels through the platform.

- JioAICloud: Customers receive 50GB of complimentary cloud storage to save photographs, documents and other digital files.

- Canva Pro Lite: The recharge includes a free 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription worth ₹1,590, providing access to premium design templates and creative tools.

The Canva Pro Lite benefit is limited to 12 months and does not extend throughout the entire three-year recharge validity.

Where and when can customers recharge? Reliance Jio's ₹10,000 three-year prepaid plan became available nationwide on November 7, 2026.

Customers can purchase the plan through the following channels:

1. MyJio app: Open the application, navigate to the prepaid recharge section and select the ₹10,000 three-year plan.

2. Jio website: Visit Jio.com and access the prepaid recharge section.

3. Jio stores: Customers can visit authorised Jio retail stores to activate the long-term recharge.

4. Other retail outlets: The plan is also available through authorised retail outlets and other Jio recharge channels across India.