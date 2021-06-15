Reliance Jio introduced its new Freedom Plans for prepaid users last week with no daily limit on data usage. These new plans provide the option of avoiding the daily free usage limit to Jio customers, which ranges between 1.5 GB to 3GB, depending on plan. Data speeds go down once users have exhausted the FUP limit for the day. This would not be a concern with the new no-data-limit plans.

Jio is also offering longer validity with the new plans as compared to its existing popular plans. Usually, Jio calculates validity periods in multiples of 28 days. But with its Freedom Plans, the telecom company is offering validity period in multiples of 30 days.

However, the overall data offered over the course of a validity period remains higher in the case of older plans. Like, for example, the ₹2,397 Freedom Plan with a validity of 365 days offers uncapped 365GB of data, but the ₹2,399 usual plan comes with 2GB high speed data every data for a whole year, taking the total data limit 730 GB, albeit with an FUP limit.

Following is lowdown on how the new Freedom plans with no daily data limit compare against its other popular prepaid plans. We will not be looking at older Reliance Jio prepaid plans with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription due to the difference in cost and validity period between comparable plans. All plans come with unlimited voice calls and access to Jio app bouquet, including JioTv, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Half-a-month Jio Freedom Plans vs prepaid plans

Jio offers a prepaid plan worth ₹98, valid for 14 days. The plan comes with a 1.5GB FUP limit, which translates to 21 GB 4G data for almost half a month.

The comparable Jio Freedom Plan costs ₹127 and has a validity of 15 days. It offers 12GB of 4G data.

Month-long Jio Freedom Plans vs prepaid plans

Among its existing plans, Jio has three prepaid plans with validity of 28 days and different data FUP limits - 1.5GB, 2GB and 3GB. The cheapest among them, with a daily limit of 1.5GB data costs ₹199 and has total high speed data offering of 42GB. The plan with 2GB daily data FUP limit costs ₹249 and has a offers 56GB high speed. The ₹349 plan offers 3GB daily high speed data limit, translating into 84GB of total data..

Under is Freedom Plan line-up, Jio offers 30 days of validity and 25GB of uncapped data with ₹247 plan.

Two-month-long Jio Freedom Plans vs prepaid plans

Jio has two prepaid plans with validity of 56 days among its normal plans. The cheaper option costs ₹399 and has a daily high speed data limit of 1.5 GB per day. The second options costs ₹444 and comes with a daily high speed data limit of 2GB.

The telecom provider recently launched its ₹447 Freedom Plan that comes with 50GB, which can be used without any daily limit during the validity period.

Three-month-long Jio Freedom Plans vs prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers three plans - ₹555, ₹599 and ₹999 - with validity of 84 days and different data FUP limits. The ₹555 plan comes with a limit of 1.5GB per day, the ₹599 plan with 2GB per day, and ₹999 plan with 3GB per day.

On the other hand, the ₹597 Jio Freedom Plan offers 90 days of validity and 75GB of 4G data.

Year-long Jio Freedom Plans vs prepaid plans

Among its older prepaid plans, Jio 365 days of validity and 2GB high speed data every day with its ₹2,399 plan. Meanwhile, the ₹2,397 Freedom Plan has the same year-long validity along with 365GB of uncapped data.

