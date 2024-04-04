Lava may appeal Delhi High Court’s ₹244-crore penalty in Ericsson patents case
The court ruled in favour of Ericsson on 28 March, saying seven of the eight contested patents were valid, and told Lava to pay ₹244 crore plus 5% annual interest until it complied with the order.
New Delhi: Indian smartphone maker Lava will consider appealing a Delhi High Court order that requires it to pay ₹244 crore plus interest to Ericsson for infringing on the telecommunications firm’s 2G and 3G patents.
