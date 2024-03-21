Industry
Leos, Meos and Geos: Broadband from the stars is coming soon
Gulveen Aulakh 10 min read 21 Mar 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Summary
- Of India’s 1.4 billion people, close to 40%, mostly living in rural areas, do not have internet access. Satellite broadband can be a game changer for them. Besides connecting the unconnected, satellite broadband internet has a plethora of use cases across many sectors. But, how much will it cost?
New Delhi: Hours before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, its hackers unleashed malware on routers linked to American satellite and internet communications provider Viasat, crippling the Ukrainian military’s communications. In desperation, two days after the invasion began, Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister of Ukraine, appealed to SpaceX chief Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter. “@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars—Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space—Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations…," he posted.
