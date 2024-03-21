Leos, Meos and Geos: Broadband from the stars is coming soon

Starlink has blazed a path in satellite broadband services that others are set to follow. And India, like countries around the world, is scrambling to get on the bus. Last year, on 18 December, the Indian government decided to award spectrum or airwaves for satellite broadband services in the country without following the usual process of holding an auction. It did so by bringing the communication category within the ambit of a new legislation for the telecom sector, the Telecommunications Bill 2023, and put these services under a segment exempted from auctions. By doing so, it cleared a giant hurdle for satellite broadband providers such as Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, Reliance’s Jio Satellite Communications, Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper.