Less litigation, easy norms in next phase of telecom  reform

The sector, primarily governed by the 1885 Indian Telegraph Act and the 1933 Wireless Telegraphy Act, has seen massive technological advancement over the past decade, rendering old statutes unsuitable for regulating the industry. “There is a series of rules and regulations that have got built up over 80 years that needs to be simplified. These are things that may not have a financial number around them, but the impact these things make will be over decades, that changes the structure of the industry," communications and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an interview.