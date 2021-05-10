Link between 5G, second covid-19 wave ‘false, baseless’, says DoT

On Monday, the DoT clarified that mobile towers emit non-ionising radio frequencies that have minuscule power and are incapable of causing any kind of damage to living cells including those of human beings. The department has prescribed norms for exposure limit for radio frequency field, also known as base station emissions, which are 10 times more stringent than the safety limits mandated by International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection and recommended by the World Health Organisation, it said.

