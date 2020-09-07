Lockdown gives push to telcos’ 4G coverage

Sector experts believe that the telcos now have a chance to focus on bridging the 4G gap across rural markets to meet the rising demand for data from the millions who migrated from urban to rural areas due to the lockdown. However, telcos cannot do away with the 2G network entirely as they still have many customers on it who use feature phones, said Rajiv Sharma, head of equity research, SBICAP Securities. 4G services are meant for smartphone users.