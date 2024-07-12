Mint Explainer: Why telcos seek fair share on top of bundled OTT plans
Summary
- The bundled offering has raised a question: Should content providers still give a “fair share” of their revenues to telecom firms that have invested billions into the network needed for users to stream the content? Mint examines:
NEW DELHI : Bundled tariff plans that include access to content-streaming apps are in vogue. They generate additional revenue for the telecom operators as users tend to upgrade to higher-paying plans for more data. And for consumers, they mean sheer convenience—they get only one bill for mobile services, internet and all over-the-top (OTT) app subscriptions.