Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Telecom/  Mint Explainer: Why telcos are seeking fair share from OTT apps on top of bundled plans

Mint Explainer: Why telcos are seeking fair share from OTT apps on top of bundled plans

Gulveen Aulakh

  • The bundled offering has raised a question: Should content providers still give a “fair share” of their revenues to telecom firms that have invested billions into the network needed for users to stream the content? Mint examines:

Industry executives believe OTT apps should give telecom firms a “fair share” of their revenues as they invest trillions of dollars to build 4G and now 5G networks.

NEW DELHI :Bundled tariff plans that include access to content-streaming apps are in vogue. They generate additional revenue for the telecom operators as users tend to upgrade to higher-paying plans for more data. And for consumers, they mean sheer convenience—they get only one bill for mobile services, internet and all over-the-top (OTT) app subscriptions.

Bundled tariff plans that include access to content-streaming apps are in vogue. They generate additional revenue for the telecom operators as users tend to upgrade to higher-paying plans for more data. And for consumers, they mean sheer convenience—they get only one bill for mobile services, internet and all over-the-top (OTT) app subscriptions.

But the bundled offering has raised a question: Should content providers still give a “fair share" of their revenues to telecom firms that have invested billions into the network needed for users to stream the content? Mint examines:

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

But the bundled offering has raised a question: Should content providers still give a “fair share" of their revenues to telecom firms that have invested billions into the network needed for users to stream the content? Mint examines:

Why are telecom service providers bundling OTT packs in your monthly tariff plans?

For starters, it's additional revenue for telecom players. As streaming requires more data, users are likely to upgrade to higher-paying plans that provide more or unlimited data usage. The latest tariff hikes have already made the starting unlimited 5G data plans costlier by at least 46%. Bundled plans also increase consumer stickiness, or in other words, consumer retention. It is also an attractive selling point to gain new customers as they would have to manage fewer subscriptions if they switch.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: Why SpiceJet repeatedly struggles to announce earnings on time

Does it benefit consumers?

For consumers, it's a matter of convenience as their service provider gets billed for all subscriptions, and they get one bill. Bundled plans can sometimes be cheaper than subscribing to mobile data and OTT services separately. This is because telecom companies might negotiate bulk discounts with OTT platforms and may pass on some of the savings to customers. In June, Vodafone Idea introduced its new subscription plan with access to 17 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv and Zee5, and 350 live channels through its Vi Movies & TV Plus app at 248. It claims the proposition is cheaper by almost 50% than subscribing to 17 OTT platforms separately. These plans are being offered not only to the higher-paying postpaid consumers but also to the prepaid consumers, who make up 95% of India’s nearly 1 billion smartphone users.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: How Sebi is cracking down on unregistered investment advisors

But does this not dilute telecom firms' demands for a fair share of OTT platforms’ revenues?

Though some might say telecom operators are already getting a share of OTTs' revenue through the bundled plans, industry executives believe OTT apps should give telecom firms a “fair share" of their revenues as they invest trillions of dollars to build 4G and now 5G networks.

This network has to be beefed up regularly so that users can smoothly stream the content. And with the advent of 4K resolution, which requires high-speed internet for streaming, telecom firms have to keep investing in upgrading the network technology. Yet, OTTs do not pay the carriers anything to compensate for this investment. The debate has also intensified in other parts of the world, like the US and Europe. A precedent has been set in South Korea with such a revenue-sharing agreement.

Also Read: Mint Explainer | India's new criminal codes: What they mean for businesses

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen covers both corporate and economy, and policy sections of Mint. She also covers telecom, IT from the corporate side and disinvestment, finance ministry from the economy side. Gulveen finds the rare mix of sectors she covers to be incredibly interesting.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.