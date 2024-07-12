Does it benefit consumers?

For consumers, it's a matter of convenience as their service provider gets billed for all subscriptions, and they get one bill. Bundled plans can sometimes be cheaper than subscribing to mobile data and OTT services separately. This is because telecom companies might negotiate bulk discounts with OTT platforms and may pass on some of the savings to customers. In June, Vodafone Idea introduced its new subscription plan with access to 17 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv and Zee5, and 350 live channels through its Vi Movies & TV Plus app at ₹248. It claims the proposition is cheaper by almost 50% than subscribing to 17 OTT platforms separately. These plans are being offered not only to the higher-paying postpaid consumers but also to the prepaid consumers, who make up 95% of India’s nearly 1 billion smartphone users.