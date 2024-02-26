Industry
Mint Primer: Could Indian identifier Svc kill Sweden’s Truecaller?
Summary
- As Trai mulls defaulting caller identifications, will Truecaller go out of business?
India makes up two-thirds of users of Truecaller, the Swedish caller identification app. Now the Centre’s telecoms department may soon introduce such a service as a default telco offering. Mint decodes how such a move may affect telcos, and Truecaller:
