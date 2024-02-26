Mint Primer: Could Indian identifier Svc kill Sweden’s Truecaller?

How much could this hurt Truecaller?

Truecaller’s revenue comes from two sources—by showing ads to users, and by charging a subscription fee. On 20 February, the company’s December quarter financial report revealed that India accounted for just over 75% of its $168 million annual revenue earned in 2023. As a result of this, the Indian government rolling out a native caller identification service is bound to have a key impact on Truecaller—which relies on India as its primary business market. For reference, India accounts for nearly two-thirds of Truecaller’s monthly active user (MAU)-base, which crossed 360 million at the end of December.