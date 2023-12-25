How is satellite spectrum different?

Terrestrial network spectrum, which runs our mobile phone networks, has a much wider usage and network density on ground. They cater to billions of users, leading to the spectrum being fully utilized. Satellites use narrow beams to transmit signals through specific spectrum bands, and are used by fewer users in mostly remote situations. Stakeholders have argued that due to fewer use cases, satellite spectrum will never be fully utilized, which makes spectrum-sharing ideal. Bidding out the spectrum would have given companies that own the spectrum power to control who can access it, creating an arbitrage.