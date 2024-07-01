Phone tariff hikes: Is this the end of cheap data?
Summary
- Telecom companies raised tariffs after two years, primarily to boost their average revenue per user (Arpu), crucial for profitability, and for sustaining investments in network technology, spectrum and 5G deployments.
Last week, India’s leading telecom companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea raised tariffs across voice and data plans. This is the third hike since 2019 and was not entirely unexpected. Mint explains what’s in it for consumers: