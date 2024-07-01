What can we expect, going ahead?

Sector watchers expect another tariff hike in FY2026-27, which could be of a similar scale as this time. This is because Bharti Airtel’s chairman Sunil Mittal has been pushing for industry Arpu to rise to ₹300 a month, up from present levels of ₹162- ₹206, which can only happen if tariffs are revised upwards. Telcos also feel that the hikes can be absorbed by consumers, but they will time it right so that customers don’t shift to rivals or let go of the multiple SIMs they use, also known as ‘SIM consolidation’.