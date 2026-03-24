A long-standing anomaly in telecom pricing that effectively nudges users into 13 recharges a year is back in the spotlight. The government is looking to push operators to more actively promote their 30-day recharge plans to improve consumer awareness, according to communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Govt nudges telcos to promote 30-day recharge plans
SummaryUnion minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Trai has mandated that every operator’s plan bouquet must include a one-time plan, a custom plan, and a 30-day plan across all categories.
A long-standing anomaly in telecom pricing that effectively nudges users into 13 recharges a year is back in the spotlight. The government is looking to push operators to more actively promote their 30-day recharge plans to improve consumer awareness, according to communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
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