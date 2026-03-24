Govt nudges telcos to promote 30-day recharge plans

“We would like to state that in a year, every month varies in terms of number of days like 28/29, 30 & 31 days. Hence, even if the tariff offering for 30 days is mandated then the scenarios remain the same and consumers will have to recharge more than once in months having 31 days,” the Cellular Operators Association of India (Coai), which represents major telecom operators, had said in response to Trai’s consultation on the subject in 2021.