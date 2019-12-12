Mobile number portability unavailable this week. New Trai rules coming soon

NEW DELHI : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has revised the norms for mobile number portability (MNP) service in the country. The new regulations will be effective from 16 December, Trai said in a circular. The mobile number portability system is not available from 10 December to 15 December.

Under the new Trai rules, a Unique Porting Code (UPC) will be generated only when a subscriber is eligible to port his/her mobile number.

Trai has come up with a new set of rules to decide whether a subscriber is eligible for the mobile number portability or not.

Firstly, the post-paid subscribers must clear the 'outstanding dues' of the present service provider for the bill issued as per the normal billing cycle in order to apply for the mobile number potability. The second criterion is that users must have an active connection with the present operator for at least 90 days.

As a third condition, the telecom regulator said, "There should not be any pending contractual obligations to be fulfilled by the subscriber as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement."

Trai has also added that the porting of the mobile number should not be prohibited by the court of law. "The mobile number sought to be ported is not sub-judice," said Trai.

Unique Porting Code or UPC will be valid for four days for all licensed service areas except in few places. In Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East, the UPC will remain valid for 30 days.

If you want to port the number within the same circle, it will take up to three working days. If the porting is for another circle, it will be executed within five days. "There is no change in the porting timelines for the corporate mobile connections." Trai said.

For individual users, once the UPC is issued, the porting request will not be rejected till the UPC is valid. For corporate mobile users, the porting request shall be forwarded to donor operator to verify the authorisation letter submitted by the corporate entity.