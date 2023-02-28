Mobile phone exports to reach $10 billion in FY23: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Vaishnaw said that mobile exports would exceed $10 billion in FY 23, even as the components ecosystem was moving to India
NEW DELHI : The government will target to get the new telecom bill passed in the monsoon session which will unleash series of reforms, addressing several issues such as high spectrum prices, easing regulatory framework and improving the financial health of telecom companies, minister of communications Ashwini Vaishnaw said Tuesday addressing media.
