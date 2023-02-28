Mobile phone exports to reach $10 billion in FY23: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said that 5G rollout in India would be completed by December 2024, which in turn will enable several applications, including smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and remote healthcare. "Telecom is now a sunrise sector...the industry achieved the phase one target of 5G rollouts much before the set deadline of March 31. As of today, India has covered 387 districts with 5G coverage. 1 lakh base transceiver stations (BTSs) have been installed," said he added.