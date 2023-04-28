Mobile phones have shaped cinema for half a century

“The Brick", as the handset became known, revolutionised personal communication. Science-fiction writers had anticipated such hand-held devices. Mr Cooper has said he drew inspiration from the two-way wrist radio worn for the first time in 1946 by Dick Tracy, a detective in a comic strip. The modern flip-phone resembles Captain Kirk’s “Communicator", a gadget that featured in the original “Star Trek" series of the 1960s. In the real world, mobiles transformed storytelling: characters could speak to each other from anywhere, at any time. This opened up new possibilities for plot, setting and characterisation in film and television.

