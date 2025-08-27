Mint Explainer: Why Indians are complaining about an internet duopoly
Reliance Jio and Airtel have killed their entry-level 1GB per day data packs, effectively raising minimum monthly prices for prepaid cellular data.
MUMBAI : India’s two biggest telecom service providers—Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd—have quietly killed their cheapest prepaid data packs, prompting public grumbling. Mint explains what is causing complaints about a ‘duopoly’, and what alternatives do consumers have?