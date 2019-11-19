Mobile subscriber base rises in September; Airtel, Voda together lose 5 mn users

Country's mobile phone customer base edged up by 0.23% or 2.8 million subscribers to 1.17 billion in September, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, Reliance Jio added 6.98 million users in September while Bharti Airtel lost 2.38 million users and Vodafone lost 2.57 million users.

Jio now has 355.2 million users while Airtel and Vodafone Idea have 325.6 million users and 372.5 million users respectively.

Active mobile subscribers in September were 960.9 million. In September, 5.39 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability.

Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.2 billion phone users as of30 Sepember, or a total tele-density of 90.52%.