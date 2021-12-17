Modi govt to revamp century-old telecom laws that throttle India's digital dream

The Wharton graduate, 51, who took charge of the influential ministries of Electronics, Information Technology and Communications in July, has since soothed a fractious relationship with the world’s largest technology companies, offered a rescue package for embattled mobile phone operators, and unveiled a plan to lure semiconductor manufacturers to the South Asian nation. India needs a thriving telecom industry to cater to its market of billion-plus users and catch up with countries like China and South Korea that already use super-fast 5G networks.