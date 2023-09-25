MTNL seeks shareholders' nod to raise ₹3,126 crore via bonds1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, state-owned telecom company, Monday said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise ₹3,126 crore through debt bonds against sovereign guarantee.
