Mukesh Ambani seeks early 5G roll-out to free ‘trapped’ Indian callers

Ambani’s push for these policy measures will give an unparalleled edge to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Ambani’s telecom unit which disrupted the sector in 2016 with an intense tariff war and is now the country’s top wireless operator. Being a new network built for data-heavy services, Jio doesn’t have 2G wireless phone users, unlike long-running rivals Bharti and Vodafone Idea. Ambani has often said that Jio is ready for 5G while its competitors -- indebted and loss-making -- will find it harder to keep up with such investments.