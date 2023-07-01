Reliance Jio in talks with foreign banks for over $1 bn loan to purchase 5G network gear from Ericsson: Report3 min read 01 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Indian telecom company Reliance Jio is in talks with global banks to raise $1-1.5bn through an offshore syndicated loan to purchase 5G network gear from Ericsson.
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecommunication company, Reliance Jio Infocomm is in talks with a clutch of global banks to raise around $1-1.5 billion through an offshore syndicated loan, according to a report by the Economic Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×