NCRTC gets captive pvt network licence

NCRTC gets captive pvt network licence1 min read . 11:02 PM IST
- DoT has issued a captive non-public network licence to the National Capital Region Transport Corp. for deploying a high-speed data network on Delhi-Meerut railway corridor
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a captive non-public network licence to the National Capital Region Transport Corp. Ltd (NCRTC) for deploying a high-speed data network on Delhi-Meerut railway corridor, two government officials said.
NCRTC is a joint venture of the Centre and states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh under the administrative control of the housing and urban affairs ministry, and is responsible for implementing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the National Capital Region.
“NCRTC is the first captive non-public network licensee for its mission critical LTE network to be deployed on Delhi- Meerut corridor," an NCRTC official said, seeking anonymity.
According to a DoT official, the licence was issued to the company a few weeks ago. “There are 10 other applicants, but NCRTC was the first one to get it. We’re processing some of the other applications," he said. requesting anonymity.
The licence will be valid for 10 years and will be restricted to properties either owned or leased by the company, and it cannot provide services commercially or connect its network to commercial networks of telecom service providers.
The first-ever regional rapid transit system will connect an 82 km stretch between Delhi and Meerut and is expected to be ready by 2025.
