Need to review 5G spectrum pricing, Parliament panel tells DoT

The government must look into the high reserve prices of spectrum for 5G wireless service considering the stress in the telecom sector and India’s underdeveloped ecosystem for a rollout, according to a committee report tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended that ₹492 crore should be set as the base price for per MHz of spectrum in the 3,300-3,600MHz bands, ideal for 5G.

While telecom operators are of the view that the base price for 5G spectrum is exorbitant in India versus in other countries, the sector regulator believes that the pricing is among the lowest in the world. The panel noted the diverging views of telcos and the regulator and said, “there is a need to revisit the nuances of spectrum pricing in other countries".

The parliamentary committee also told the department of telecommunications (DoT) that long-term consumer benefit should be the guiding principle to fix the base price for 5G spectrum auction, rather than short-term revenue maximisation. Factors such as per capita income and average revenue per user (Arpu) should also be considered.

“The committee recommend that the issue of high spectrum prices is looked into and DoT/Trai should come out with a convincing spectrum pricing policy that is sustainable, affordable and acceptable to all, focusing on consumer interest and socio-economic goals of our country," the standing committee on information technology said.

The committee also suggested that spectrum auction for 5G should be conducted at the earliest. According to the report, the DoT has informed the committee that it will conduct the auction for 3,300-3,600MHz bands in the next six months.

The DoT will conduct a spectrum auction in March. It has put up for sale 2,251MHz of spectrum at a reserve price of ₹3.92 trillion. Spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands have been put on the block, while the 3,300-3,600 bands, suggested by Trai for 5G, are not included in the upcoming sale.

The panel slammed DoT’s “laid back" approach and criticised it for the delay in spectrum auction that would slow down the movement of operators as well as vendors to rollout 5G, even as 118 operators in 59 countries have deployed the wireless service globally.

The DoT also informed the committee that India will be ready for a partial rollout of 5G by the end of 2021 or early 2022. DoT Secretary told the panel that the country’s 5G technology will initially ride on 4G, that is the core (brain of the network) will be 4G, while radio (that transmits signals from tower to handsets) will be 5G.

Even after the initial rollout of 5G, 4G will continue in India for at least five-six years.

“Now when many countries are swiftly moving towards 5G technology, India is likely to witness its deployment only by the end of 2021 or early part of 2022, that too partially. So, it is very likely that after missing the 2G, 3G and 4G bus, India is going to miss on 5G opportunities," the committee said in its report.

The US, Canada, the UK, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and The Philippines have already launched 5G services.

