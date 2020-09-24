Netflix, Amazon Prime are latest weapons in India’s telecom war

“Reliance Jio’s new postpaid plans offer more content and come at 20% discount" to Bharti Airtel Ltd., analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. said in a report to clients. Bharti’s comparable entry-level plan is priced at 499 rupees and offers the same amount of data but doesn’t include access to Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix, while Vodafone Idea Ltd.’s plan offers 40GB data and doesn’t include any of the three online platforms, according to analysts.