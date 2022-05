“Slicing and edge computing provide a differential experience in terms of technology and costing, and 5G has a different economic value attached to it versus 4G. So, both these elements put together call for a relook at the net neutrality rules or change in policy or regulation such that slicing can be permitted," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents all telcos including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.