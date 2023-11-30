New SIM card rules to be applicable from December 1. Here's a look at what will change
New sim card rules will be applicable from December 1, including barring sale of bulk sim cards and mandatory registration of PoS agents and distributors.
The new SIM card rules introduced by the government in August this year will finally come into force from December 1. The rules will bring in a slew of changes, including banning the sale of bulk SIM cards, mandatory registration of PoS franchisees, agents and distributors by telecom operators and police verification of SIM dealers, among others.