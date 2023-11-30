The new SIM card rules introduced by the government in August this year will finally come into force from December 1. The rules will bring in a slew of changes, including banning the sale of bulk SIM cards, mandatory registration of PoS franchisees, agents and distributors by telecom operators and police verification of SIM dealers, among others.

Here's a look at the changes that will be implemented from tomorrow:

1) Registration Process:

Under the new rules, PoS agents will have to sign an agreement with the telecom service provider or licensee to dissuade them from indulging in illegal activities. PoS agents could face a penalty of ₹10 lakh and their association with the telco would be terminated for a period of three years if they are found indulging in any illegal activity.

Sellers will have 12 months from December 1 to comply with the new registration requirements. The move is expected to help the government identify, blacklist and remove rogue sellers from the telcos' systems.

2) KYC rules:

Under the new rules, demographic details will be mandatory for purchasing new SIM cards or applying for a new SIM on an existing number. The required details will be captured by scanning the QR code on the Aadhar card of the person taking the SIM card.

Notably, the mobile number will be assigned to a new customer only after 90 days of disconnection by the previous user. The rules also note that a subscriber will have to go through the entire KYC process for SIM replacement and there will be a 24-hour bar on outgoing and incoming SMS facilities.

3) Bulk buying of SIMs:

The government has stopped the bulk sale of SIM cards to prevent digital fraud. However, connections or sims for businesses, corporates or events would be allowed with know-your-customer or KYC norms applicable to each of the individual sim card owners.

Meanwhile, customers will still be able to purchase up to 9 sim cards on one ID card.

Speaking about the misuse of bulk sim cards, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said in August, “Earlier, people used to buy (mobile) sim cards in bulk. There was a provision for this to buy sim cards in bulk. However, it has been decided to end this provision. Instead, we will bring a proper business connection provision which will help in stopping fraudulent calls,"

