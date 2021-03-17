New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed operators to resume new SMS regulations from Wednesday, after they were suspended for seven days as implementation of the norms on 8 March caused massive disruption in several online transactions.

However, the regulator has asked the telcos to deliver all messages to avoid any failed delivery of SMS or one-time passwords (OTP) even as the SMS scrubber function will restart.

“TSPs (telecom service providers) to resume the scrubbing as envisaged and in case of failure of the messages due to any reasons including content ID, mismatch of template, etc., same may be recorded. However, message may be allowed to deliver to the recipient," Trai said in a letter to telcos on Tuesday.

The new regulations, or the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), were introduced in July 2018 to “effectively deal with the nuisance of spam". The rules prohibit unregistered senders from initiating commercial messages, while registered companies are prevented from sending fraudulent messages to customers.

In the letter, the regulator had directed all principle entities and telemarketers to comply with the procedure of submitting bulk messages to telcos. It had asked the telcos to submit a report indicating the percentage of traffic failed in scrubbing along with the reasons. The traffic is subject to rejection and may be sent to registered entities and telemarketers at the end of the day.

Trai has asked the operators to furnish a summary report on Tuesday or Friday. The performance of scrubbing will be reviewed on 23 March again, Trai said.

The new SMS rules mandate telcos to verify the content of every SMS with the registered text before delivering it to consumers. For this, telcos have adopted blockchain-based technology (or distributed ledger technology—DLT) that checks headers, or sender IDs, and content of every SMS originating from a registered source, while unregistered sources are rejected.

This means all transactional and promotional messages are supposed to have a standard template with header, preference and consent, which should be registered with the telecom operators.

