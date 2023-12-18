New Delhi: The Indian Telecommunication Bill 2023, to be tabled in Parliament on Monday, includes significant changes in the allocation of spectrum for satellite broadband services, said people in the know of the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key beneficiaries of the bill's provision for administrative allocation of spectrum under the GMPCS licence will be companies like Bharti's OneWeb, Reliance's Jio Satellite Communications, Elon Musk's Starlink, and Amazon's Project Kuiper.

This method of spectrum allocation, bypassing auctions, is expected to accelerate the launch of their services.

The bill outlines various entities such as teleports, TV channels, DTH, mobile satellite services in L and S bands, among others, for spectrum allocation outside of auctions. It also includes provisions for in-flight and maritime connectivity services, people cited above said.

A notable omission in the final bill is the regulation of the powers of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which was present in the draft version.

Additionally, the removes the controversial aspect of regulating OTT (over-the-top) services, such as streaming platforms, since they are already governed by the IT Act, people familiar with the changes said. The initial draft of the bill had included a wide definition of telecommunication services, covering everything from data calls to OTT apps, which had sparked discussions on OTT regulation. This, however, has been omitted from the final version of the bill.

The new bill also proposes the termination of spectrum assignments, partially or fully, that maybe have been unutilized for a while but remain in possession of entities. The bill allows government to prohibit use of telecom gear that may not be from trusted sources, in the interest of national security.

Unauthorized entry into telecom networks, which includes hacking or illegally obtaining data, can result in up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹2 crore. A similar prison sentence, but with a ₹50 lakh fine, will be imposed on those who fraudulently acquire subscriber identity modules.

Lastly, the bill proposes renaming the universal services obligation fund to Digital Bharat Nidhi, funded by a portion of telcos' annual revenues, aimed at connecting remote areas of the country.

