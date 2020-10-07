Next spectrum auction could be repeat of 2016, say experts

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal, in an analysts’ call after the June quarter results, said the fundamental issue with 5G is the cost of spectrum, which “is way over the top for any kind of business model to work". “We have always maintained that the indicative reserve price on the spectrum of 5G, the 3.5GHz band, is very very expensive and we will not be able to afford it at those levels," he said.