No case for allocation to pvt networks: COAI

No case for allocation to pvt networks: COAI1 min read . 12:25 AM IST
- COAI said licenced telecom firms can provide customised solutions in a competitive manner
Telecom service providers have urged the government not to reserve or de-license any spectrum, which has been identified or is likely to be identified for use of mobile services, towards private networks ahead of upcoming 5G auctions.
Telecom service providers have urged the government not to reserve or de-license any spectrum, which has been identified or is likely to be identified for use of mobile services, towards private networks ahead of upcoming 5G auctions.
In a position paper the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) that represents carriers such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, said that there was no justification for allocating airwaves directly to enterprises for operating private networks. It said licenced telecom companies are fully capable of providing all customised solutions in the most competitive and economic manner.
In a position paper the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) that represents carriers such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, said that there was no justification for allocating airwaves directly to enterprises for operating private networks. It said licenced telecom companies are fully capable of providing all customised solutions in the most competitive and economic manner.
This comes in response to private companies such as Tata Consultancy Services seeking direct allocation of 5G spectrum, following recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that had left it to the government to licence out the airwaves either directly or through a leasing model via existing telcos. The telecom department has taken an internal view that telcos were best suited to providing services to private companies. However a final decision is yet to be taken.
“Any de-licencing/reservation of spectrum for Industrial use/establishment of private captive networks, as demanded by a few companies, would not only cause huge loss to the exchequer but will also lead to sub-optimal utilization of this scarce resource. Hence, such a move is not only technically uncalled for but also legally untenable," the association said.
At present, all airwaves are sold through auctions conducted by the government.