No case for allocation to pvt networks: COAI

This comes in response to private companies such as Tata Consultancy Services seeking direct allocation of 5G spectrum, following recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that had left it to the government to licence out the airwaves either directly or through a leasing model via existing telcos. The telecom department has taken an internal view that telcos were best suited to providing services to private companies. However a final decision is yet to be taken.

