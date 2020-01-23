New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications will not take any coercive action against telecom companies which do not meet the 23 January deadline to pay adjusted gross revenue-related dues.

“You are directed not to take any coercive action against the licencees in case they fail to comply with the Supreme Court order, until further orders," the Licencing Finance Policy Wing of DoT said in an internal letter.

The deadline to pay dues to Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is 23 January.

The DoT will also submit a detailed compliance report by 5 pm on Friday, the letter said.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the least affected by the court order, has paid dues worth ₹195 crore for all licences as of 31 January.

The DoT’s direction comes after Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel requested the government to wait till next week for payment of dues.

Vodafone Idea, the worst hit by the top court’s order on telecom dues, will await the hearing of its modification plea that it had filed earlier this week seeking easier payment terms before clearing its AGR dues, Mint had reported earlier on Thursday.

While the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear modification pleas filed by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices next week, it did not comment on the status of the original payment deadline.

The 24 October court order that ended the 14-year legal battle between telcos and the department of telecommunications (DoT) asked India’s top wireless carriers to cough up more than ₹1 trillion in dues, straining their already precarious financial situation.

Vodafone Idea owes over ₹50,000 crore to DoT, while Bharti Airtel has to pay ₹35,586 crore. Tata Teleservices, which sold its mobile services business to Airtel, has dues of ₹14,000 crore.

The October verdict on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) had hit telcos and also made non-telecom firms holding licences for internal communications and signalling liable to pay licence fees on their entire revenue.

Among non-telecom companies, DoT has sought ₹1.72 trillion from GAIL (India) Ltd, ₹48,000 crore from Oil India Ltd, ₹22,168 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, ₹15,019 crore from Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd and ₹5,841 crore plus interest from Delhi Metro Rail Corp. Ltd (DMRC), among others.

GAIL (India) Ltd and PowerGrid moved the Supreme Court on Thursday and their separate clarification pleas are likely to be heard on Friday, two persons aware of the matter told Mint requesting anonymity.

Emails sent to GAIL and PowerGrid were unanswered till press time.

These pleas follow those filed by other PSUs hit by the verdict.

Oil India on Wednesday filed a modification plea before the top court against its October verdict.

“Oil India has taken up this matter with the department of telecommunications and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, along with other affected central public sector enterprises, and explained the non-applicability of interpretation of AGR to non telecom companies," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

DMRC too moved court on Wednesday seeking clarification stating that DoT’s “unjust demand" would lead to “evaporation of financial structure of DMRC and would lead to operations coming to a standstill to the great detriment of the commuting public of NCR region".

Mint has seen copies of Oil India’s and DMRC’s petition.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals told stock exchanges on 1 January that it was seeking legal advice on DoT’s demand notice and the judgement.

