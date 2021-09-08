OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >No decision on telecom relief package taken in Cabinet meeting: Report

India's federal cabinet on Wednesday did not take up the proposals for providing financial relief to the country's debt-laden telecom sector, a government source said.

The cabinet was widely expected to take a decision on a so-called relief package for the telecoms industry, which would have helped all wireless carriers but especially the embattled Vodafone Idea.

Indian shares lost ground on Wednesday afternoon, hurt by losses in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Wipro , while telecom stocks gave up gains after a source said the cabinet did not take up a proposal for telecom relief measures.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell as much as 0.62% to 17,254.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.61% at 57,924.80. Both indexes were muted for most of the session.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout