No regulation of IT solutions a risk for smart cities, says Trai

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday said lack of regulation and standards for information and communications technology (ICT) solutions pose a risk for smart cities as they prevent data sharing, integration of devices and applications, and increase cost.

While studying ICT infrastructure in smart cities, the telecom regulator observed that such cities plan and deploy technology solutions their own way, without any common framework to implement a technology. Trai said non-standardised proprietary devices and solutions have come up in the market in absence of any regulation or standards.

“Such proprietary or non-standardised solutions have been created in silos and pose problems of inter-operability and prevent sharing of data amongst divergent applications," Trai said in a white paper on ‘smart cities in India: framework for ICT infrastructure’.

ICT is an extended term for information technology (IT) that defines unified and integrated communications using telephone lines, wireless signals and computers. “A unified ICT backbone and a common infrastructure pool enable the creation of an interconnected and homogenous system in smart cities," Trai said.

Non-standardised and non-interoperable ICT solutions will suffer in terms of upgrading and scalability leading to higher cost, while their replicability in other areas will be a challenge, the telecom regulator said.

It said proprietary solutions, which are products or services provided by a vendor, will have maintenance and lock-ins by the supplier. Smart cities, that operate on a hyper-connectivity model, will face issues in integrating applications and sharing information.

Smart cities could also face challenges in a disaster situation as it will be difficult to have integrated relief operations, Trai said.

“The purport of the creation of smart cities will only be achieved with a holistic approach, supported by globally acceptable standards that enable fully interoperable solutions that can be deployed and replicated at scale," Trai said in the white paper.

