No Wi-Fi? Call drops at home? TRAI is working on a solution to fix dead zones inside your house

In today's world, having a stable phone and internet connection is one of the first priorities. This is especially true for inside your home, where you need a stable connection to get on with your daily life. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is working on a solution to provide better connectivity inside your home.

Speaking to PTI, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said that the regulator is taking an initiative around rating of properties on digital connectivity.

“Today when you or anyone buys or rents a flat or office premises, and the moment you occupy it, the first problem that you may encounter is connectivity. You buy an expensive flat, or rent an expensive flat, when you move in, you find that your mobile is not working or you don't have internet connectivity in all the rooms,” he said.

He said that house owners or tenants may not get a satisfactory connectivity even after struggling for months.

“In today's world, when your entire social, professional, economic life needs digital connectivity, this becomes a serious constraint, and the person starts looking for solution – they struggle for days, sometimes weeks, or sometimes even longer, and at time they don't even get good, satisfactory solution,” Lahoti was quoted as saying by PTI.

TRAI's initiative to rate connectivity inside your home The TRAI chairman said that connectivity issues can be solved if the builder provides engineered solutions inside the buildings.

“This can be solved by providing engineered solutions inside the buildings. It is important that property developers now start working on these lines.”

The TRAI in October last year came up with the “Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024” to provide better connectivity inside homes.

Last month, TRAI released the draft manual for assessment of rating of properties for digital connectivity under these regulations.

“In order to nudge the property developers to provide good digital connectivity inside building premises, and to keep a prospective buyer or tenant informed about the (connectivity) quality that he or she is going to get, we have come out with this regulation,” Lahoti said.

“We have already issued the regulation for the rating framework,” he added.

Providing updates of the new system, the TRAI chairman said, “We have also initiated the process of empanelling agencies that can do the rating (as a digital connectivity rating agency). The calling of the application is already underway.”

He added that the TRAI has received applications from five entities expressing interest in being empanelled as digital connectivity rating agencies (DCRAs) who will evaluate properties according to the regulator's prescribed rules and norms.

“We have received applications from five agencies in this regard, showing interest in getting empanelled. We have also issued a draft manual on the rating system so that there is a uniform, standard, transparent process for the rating, which is known across all the rating agencies and property managers who are seeking the rating,” he said.

“It is for any property manager to approach a rating agency and get the rating,” Lahoti noted.