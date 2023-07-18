New Delhi: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia and India’s Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) will train 300 people in 5G, IoT and allied skills at the Nokia Centre of Excellence which was inaugurated at ITI Kubernagar, Gujarat, Monday.

The centre is setting up a skill lab for training of the candidates with the aim of providing placement offers within 4-6 weeks of course completion to at least 70% of learners. About 300 such candidates will benefit from the program in the first year of the project.

“As part of our larger commitment to local communities, we are facilitating connectivity and digitization to further positive socio-economic, educational and health impacts in India. This is an important initiative supporting the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Bharat. Nokia is at the forefront of leading innovation in telecom technologies, and we are investing to develop a pool of technically skilled manpower to help build the 5G ecosystem," said Amit Marwah, CMO, Nokia India.

Nokia will invest in infrastructure, equipment and training for the five labs in the centre as part of its India corporate social responsibility program, in collaboration with TSSC and Kaushalya - The Skill University, Ahmedabad.

“The unveiling of our state-of-the-art CoE with 5G, IoT, Advanced Security Surveillance, Line Assembler and Advanced Mobile Repair labs, represents a significant milestone in our organization's commitment to skilling youth of India in emerging telecom job roles. We are thrilled to showcase this facility and demonstrate the immense potential it holds for the future," said Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.