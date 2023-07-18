Nokia and TSSC launch 5G skill development centre in Gujarat1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:36 AM IST
The centre is setting up a skill lab for training of the candidates with the aim of providing placement offers within 4-6 weeks of course completion to at least 70% of learners
New Delhi: Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia and India’s Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) will train 300 people in 5G, IoT and allied skills at the Nokia Centre of Excellence which was inaugurated at ITI Kubernagar, Gujarat, Monday.
