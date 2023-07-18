Nokia and TSSC launch 5G skill development centre in Gujarat

“As part of our larger commitment to local communities, we are facilitating connectivity and digitization to further positive socio-economic, educational and health impacts in India. This is an important initiative supporting the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Bharat. Nokia is at the forefront of leading innovation in telecom technologies, and we are investing to develop a pool of technically skilled manpower to help build the 5G ecosystem," said Amit Marwah, CMO, Nokia India.

