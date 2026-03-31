New Delhi: Telecom gear maker Nokia said that supply chain pressures due to the West Asia war, with component shortages such as memory chips, are increasing costs for devices, including wireless access equipment and network infrastructure.
Nokia flags rising telecom gear costs in India amid supply chain pressures
SummaryNokia is flagging increased costs for Indian telecom equipment due to the West Asia war-related supply chain disruptions and AI-driven memory chip shortages.
New Delhi: Telecom gear maker Nokia said that supply chain pressures due to the West Asia war, with component shortages such as memory chips, are increasing costs for devices, including wireless access equipment and network infrastructure.
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