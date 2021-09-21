In a major relief to customers willing to register for a new mobile SIM connection, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday issued an order that enables customers to apply for a new SIM online and get it delivered at their doorsteps after verifying themselves by using Aadhaar or any other eligible document stored in Digilocker.

The move from the DoT is part of the telecom reforms approved by the Cabinet on September 15, along with other major telecom reforms.

Customers will have to pay Re 1 for the process of authentication through Aadhaar-based e-KYC services of UIDAI for getting new mobile connections, according to the new rules.

Here are all the orders issued by DoT to implement contactless, customer centric and secured KYC processes: -

Aadhaar based e-KYC

Aadhaar based e-KYC process has been re-introduced for issuing of new mobile connections. Telecom Service Providers will be charged Rs. 1/- per customer authentication by the UIDAI. This is a complete paperless and digital process wherein the demographic details along with picture of the customer is received online by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from the UIDAI.

Self-KYC

In this process, the issuing of mobile connection to the customers is done through an App/Portal based online process wherein a customer can apply for mobile connection sitting at home/office and gets the SIM delivered at his door step using documents electronically verified by UIDAI or DigiLocker.

OTP based conversion of mobile connection from Prepaid to Postpaid and vice-versa

The implementation of OTP based conversion process enables a subscriber to convert his mobile connection from Prepaid to Postpaid and vice-versa sitting at home/office via OTP based authentication.

The government already amended the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, in July 2019, for the re-introduction of Aadhaar-based e-KYC process for issuing new mobile connections.

Currently, to obtain a new mobile connection or conversion of mobile connection from prepaid to postpaid or vice-versa, a subscriber has to undergo the KYC process that entails a visit to the retail shop along with the original documents of identity and address proof.

It added that customer consent has been made compulsory in case the Aadhaar is being used and demographic details are being obtained electronically from UIDAI.

