NEW DELHI : India is working on a unified policy on the right of way to lay fibre optic cables, said two people familiar with the matter as the government seeks to accelerate the nationwide roll-out of broadband and boost digital connectivity.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) is exploring various options, including a directive from the Union cabinet to ensure all central ministries follow a similar set of rules and processes for allowing telecom operators to lay fibre optic cables, the government official cited above said, seeking anonymity. “The right of way (RoW) policy was set in 2016, but it must be updated, because states and central ministries are following their own guidelines, which are not in sync with DoT guidelines," the official said.

Discussions are on within departments of central ministries, including the ministries of defence, railways, and road transport and highways, to arrive at a consensus. “We are also working with other ministries, and options are being explored on whether a Cabinet note will be needed to bring everyone on the same page," the official added.

The government’s plan is aimed at easing the process of doing business. “The industry needs hundreds of approvals from different authorities for laying fibre. The government is trying to simplify and reduce this burden through a single window system under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade," the official said.

The need for an umbrella policy is crucial as the ministries currently follow different rules for areas designated to them. For instance, for laying fibre on defence land, the ministry issues request for proposals followed by tenders, which can take months to process and execute.

“Some ministries charge much higher rates for allowing telcos to lay fibre, which are different from those prescribed by the DoT," said S.P. Kochhar, director general of industry body Cellular Operators Association of India and the second person cited above.

The industry is also holding talks with states to adopt the policy, which was amended in 2021. According to the rules, telcos must pay a nominal one-time compensation with a cap of ₹1,000 per km and follow processes to lay overground telegraph lines as per the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016.

The government has been taking several steps to help telecom operators on right of way issues. Recently, the telecom department had asked field units to ensure that there is no delay in granting RoW permissions to these companies to improve the pace of rollout of broadband across the country. The field units were directed to expedite approvals for quick rollout of broadband and to hold monthly meetings with the telecom companies to review application approval process and any pendency.

